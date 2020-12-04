The wait is nearly over, as Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches in less than a week’s time. But for those of you waiting for Thursday to play it, you might actually get to play it a little bit earlier on Wednesday December 9th depending on what part of the world you live in. The official Cyberpunk 2077 PC unlock times have been revealed, so here's when you can play in your region.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting a worldwide release at the same time for PC players, meaning you could be playing it early on December 9th depending on your region. Preloading will be available on December 7th at 12pm CET on GOG, and 5pm CET on Steam and the Epic Games Store. For Stadia players, the game will be available at your region’s launch time.

A full breakdown of PC unlock times for each region can be found below:

Region Unlock time GOG preload time Steam/Epic preload time PST 4pm - Dec 9th 3am - Dec 7th 8am - Dec 7th EST 7pm - Dec 9th 6am - Dec 7th 11am - Dec 7th GMT 12am - Dec 10th 11am - Dec 7th 4pm - Dec 7th CET 1am - Dec 10th 12pm - Dec 7th 5pm - Dec 7th AEDT 11am - Dec 10th 10pm - Dec 7th 3am - Dec 8th

So if you live on the US West Coast like Los Angeles, that means Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing at 4pm on December 9th, or for those living on the US East Coast like New York that will be 7pm. For anyone living in the UK that will be 12am (midnight) on December 10th, or 1am for Central Europe like Paris or Warsaw. Finally, for those of you living in Australia, CP2077 will be available at 11am on December 10th.

For those of you wanting to play on consoles, CP2077 will be launching at midnight local time, with preloading available now on Xbox consoles, and available 48 hours before launch on PlayStation.

What do you think? Are you excited for Cyberpunk 2077? Will you be preloading the game? What time does it unlock for you? Let us know!