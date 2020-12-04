Electronic Arts have just recently announced that BioWare’s General Manager Casey Hudson and Executive Producer on the Dragon Age series Mark Darrah have both officially departed from the studio. Studio Director Christian Dailey will be replacing Darrah on the next Dragon Age game.

“I want to personally thank Casey and Mark for everything they have done for the BioWare community, and particularly for our players,” said Laura Miele, the Chief Studio Officer at EA. “They will always be an essential part of the studio’s history, we appreciate their many contributions, and we look forward to seeing what they’ll each do next.”

“It’s not an easy decision to make, and big changes like this always come with a certain degree of sadness. I will miss being able to work every day with our inspiring developers on the biggest and most exciting projects I can imagine. But I also know that this is a good time for a change, for both myself and BioWare,” said Hudson in their own statement.

Darrah also wrote their own statement on the matter: “this has been a very difficult decision for me. The team of amazing developers on Dragon Age, make my life fuller and better. They have taught me so much. But the strength of the team is also what makes this possible. I know that Dragon Age won’t just survive without me, it will thrive.”

All currently ongoing projects including Anthem 2.0, Dragon Age 4, the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Mass Effect 5 (or whatever the next Mass Effect game is called) are all continuing development though. But the news doesn’t bode well for the studio, as the sudden departure comes shortly after the recently announced new Mass Effect game currently in development.

Plus, we already know that Dragon Age 4 is still in early development, which is not a great sign to lose the heads of each project so early in the stages of development. And the fact that BioWare is left without a General Manager now shows just how quickly this must have happened and how unprepared the studio was for their departures.

Both Hudson and Darrah appear optimistic about BioWare and it’s ongoing projects however, expressing great admiration for the development teams and even Dailey in particular.

