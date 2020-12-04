Atlus have recently accidentally announced that Persona 5 Strikers will be coming to PC on February 23rd 2021. The trailer was leaked ahead of its official announcement, which will reportedly be unveiled officially at the Game Awards next week, and bodes well for a potential Persona 5 PC release.

The leaked trailer has been reuploaded online, but as is usual with reuploads it might get taken down at some point so do let us know if you find a suitable replacement! Persona 5 Strikers will be a Dynasty Warriors-style game set in the Persona universe and is a sequel to the base Persona 5 game, taking place 6 months after the main game’s events.

Of course, we already know that Sony is planning on bringing more first party games to the PC platform, and with the recent success of Persona 4 Golden on PC, Sony might be more inclined to release a PC port of Persona 5. Rumors are even pointing towards an official announcement at next week’s Game Awards.

Persona 5 Strikers will be coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on February 23rd, 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for Persona 5 Strikers? Are you hoping for a Persona 5 PC release? Would you play Persona 5 Strikers first if not? Or just wait until a PC release of P5 Royal first? Let us know!

