It’s no secret that the recently launched next-gen graphics cards including the RTX 30 series and the Radeon RX 6000 series have been facing some extreme shortages. Whilst most of this can be chalked up to an unprecedented amount of demand, it looks like Nvidia is struggling to receive the necessary amounts of silicon, substrates and components as well.

This means that not only is there an enormous amount of demand for these new GPUs, but also Nvidia is struggling to supply them to AIB partners. Colette Kress, Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer, was recently at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference, in which they explained why they are currently experiencing major issues with supply:

“We do have supply constraints and our supply constraints do expand past what we are seeing in terms of wafers and silicon, but yes some constraints are in substrates and components. We continue to work during the quarter on our supply and we believe though that demand will probably exceed supply in Q4 for overall gaming.”

Of course, we already knew to expect card shortages to last through the end of the year and even a few months into 2021 as well, since Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang made an official statement on the matter not too long ago.

Either way, it’s at least nice to know the exact reasons why these shortages are so severe, instead of remaining in the dark and consistently warning us with no reason. So now we know, but will that make supply come faster?

Unfortunately no, and as production ramps back up in 2021, manufacturers and distributors will be sure to face even more challenges with air cargo space as vaccines and medical equipment for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be prioritized and likely increased.

What do you think? When can we expect better supply? Did you manage to get the graphics card you wanted? Which one was it? Let us know!