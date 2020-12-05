It’s been 5 years since Rocksteady concluded their Batman Arkham series with Batman: Arkham Knight. For a while now the game has been complete, with all DLC and free content already available. However, there has clearly been something missing, and I know we’ve all felt it.

That’s right, now that empty void can be filled as Batman: Arkham Knight is finally officially complete thanks to some free skins just in time for the festive holiday season. All owners of the game now have access to a free update that adds the wacky Zur En Arrh and Anime Batman skins to the game.

Ah, they're just so beautiful, eh? So there you go, now you can rest easy knowing that the game is finally complete, and you can stop waking up in the middle of the night with a cold sweat not realizing this was exactly why.

Additionally, it looks like the Denuvo DRM on the Steam version of Arkham Knight has finally been removed. This comes shortly after the entire Batman Arkham series was released on GOG, and was already DRM-free on the Epic Games Store, so now the holy trinity of platforms is complete.

What do you think? Do you still play the Batman Arkham series? Which one is your favorite? And will you be using the new Batman skins? Which one is the best? Let us know!