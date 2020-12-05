Smart Access Memory is a bit of a buzz word at the moment, with lots of manufacturers trying to release their unofficial updates to support the feature on older motherboards and even other hardware manufacturers. MSI appears to be doing both at the moment, and will be releasing a BIOS update soon that will support SAM features on Intel 400-series motherboards.

Smart Access Memory is also a fancy term that AMD gave the feature, whereas it’s actually known as Re-Size BAR instead. Nevertheless, the update should be coming soon, and the theory is that it will be able to support most recent Intel chips, whereas only the Ryzen 5000 series processors are supported as of now from AMD.

So first up we should be seeing support for the Z490 chipset very soon, with support for B460 and H410 chipsets starting sometime in the middle of December and up to the end of the month.

This is a great step in the right direction as free performance increases are always great, even if very small. Some performance benchmarks were recently released that tested a Core i9-10900K with an RX 6800 XT to see if there were any improvements, and yeah, there was some slight increase in FPS depending on the game and settings.

What do you think? Are you excited for Smart Access Memory available on more hardware? Who is your motherboard manufacturer? And will you be enabling the SAM/Re-Size BAR support on your system when you can? Let us know!