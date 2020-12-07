One of next year’s most anticipated games, Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, has had some development issues for the past few months. After it was delayed into 2021 and lost their lead Narrative Designer, things weren’t looking too great. Now, in an interview with the Swedish press, Paradox CEO Ebba Ljungerud said that they don’t believe the game will be coming out until the second half of 2021.

“I do not think it will come in the first half of the year, but we will see,” Ljungerud said after being asked whether Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 will release in the first half of 2021.

Interestingly, Ljungerud also seems to mention that some of the reason might be due to the next generation console development kits, and how Sony and Microsoft were impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which saw a limited amount of development kits:

“To be able to develop for the next generation, you have to have development kits from the manufacturers. And I'm pretty sure that both Sony and Microsoft were affected by the pandemic because they did not have that many development kits.”

The interview was originally conducted last month, but only recently has it been picked up thanks to English translations. The recent delay of VTMB2 put the release date back into 2021, but no firm time period was announced.

What do you think? Are you excited for Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2? Did you play the original one? And how do you feel about waiting even longer now? Let us know!