The upcoming Season 1 of content for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, which is supposed to unify gameplay and content with Call of Duty: Warzone, has officially been delayed by a week from December 10th until December 16th. New content and events will be taking place up until the new launch date.

The delay is most likely due to Cyberpunk 2077 which is finally releasing this week on December 10th, the original Season 1 launch date for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That meant both games would be competing for the spotlight, and since Cyberpunk had already been delayed three times, Activision most likely bit the bullet and pushed back the Season One release.

However, content won’t be drying up until December 16th for COD: BOCW, as a Double XP event is set to start on Saturday, December 12th, for player and weapon levels. In addition, an update will also be released tomorrow, December 8th, that will feature “a host of quality-of-life improvements” for Black Ops Cold War.

Starting today, Activision will also be previewing various new features coming in Season One. This new content includes new multiplayer maps, new modes like 2v2 Gunfight or various 6v6 modes, a massive new Fireteam map, new Zombies modes and more.

Season One will also see integration with Call of Duty Warzone, which will include a brand new Warzone map and mode at launch, the introduction of 30 base weapons from Black Ops Cold War, and “a new Gulag experience.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 1? What are you most excited for? Let us know!