Despite some rocky efforts coming from BioWare, Dragon Age 4 is still a hotly anticipated game thanks to the critical success of the previous Dragon Age: Inquisition. And whilst we’ve been teased for a while now regarding the next game in the series, it looks like an official reveal will be coming this Thursday during The Game Awards.

As part of Dragon Age day - a “community celebration of all things Dragon Age” - on December 4th, 4 short stories were released by BioWare that took place within the Dragon Age universe. They also apparently set the scene for Dragon Age 4, and the next official reveal will be shown at The Game Awards this Thursday:

“These stories, written by the narrative team, help paint the picture for the future of Dragon Age, including some insight into the next reveal at The Game Awards, airing on December 10 at 4 pm PT,” said EA.

The last time we got any sort of DA4 reveal was during the EA Play Livestream back in June, however it was more of a technical demo than an actual gameplay reveal, which showed off some more behind the scenes aspects of the game’s design. Nevertheless, more information has been hotly anticipated since then.

The news comes very shortly after some of the biggest heads in BioWare left the studio rather abruptly, including the Executive Producer of the Dragon Age series, Mark Darrah, and the former General Manager, Casey Hudson. So hopes are looking a bit dim, and maybe an official reveal will reignite the sparks of excitement

Maybe we’ll be getting an official trailer? Maybe some actual gameplay or a semblance on what the story will be? Maybe even a release date? We can only speculate for now, so let us know what you think will be shown this Thursday!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on