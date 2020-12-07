The Smart Access Memory race is in full swing, as everyone clambers to support the new feature on older hardware as well as different brands. Since the feature has so far been exclusive to Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, MSI has now apparently supported RTX 30 series GPUs on their Intel 400 series motherboards.

Currently, the technology is only officially supported on Ryzen 5000 processors paired with Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards on a 500 series motherboard, but AMD has stated that support will be coming for 400 series motherboards, and they are working with their own competition to bring Smart Access Memory support to Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs.

MSI recently announced that they will be adding support for Smart Access Memory on Intel 400 series motherboards, but it looks like the new unofficial update also supports Nvidia RTX 30 series graphics cards as well, which would certainly be a first. This is evident by the “Large Memory Range” resource present on an RTX 30 GPU using an Intel Z490 chipset.

This means that you can now utilize Smart Access Memory (or, Resizable BAR) whilst using an Intel CPU (at least 4th Gen or newer) and an RTX 30 GPU like the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and the recently revealed RTX 3060 Ti on an Intel 400 series board.

We have yet to see any performance numbers using the feature with an Intel CPU and RTX 30 GPU, but we can probably expect it sometime soon given how quickly everyone seems to be jumping on the technology. Shortly after Smart Access Memory was supported on Intel chips by ASUS, performance benchmarks showed a slight increase in frame rates depending on the game and resolution.

What do you think? Are you excited to start using Smart Access Memory/Resizable BAR on your RTX 30 GPUs? Would you upgrade your hardware to enable the technology? What kind of performance improvements are you hoping to see? Let us know!