Earlier this year Nvidia announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable through Geforce Now on launch day, but only with the Steam version of the game. However, since a lot of customers have been purchasing the game through GOG in order to support the developers more, the GOG version of Cyberpunk 2077 will now also officially be playable through Geforce Now on launch day as well.

“We’re happy to announce that GOG starts cooperation with GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service. It means gamers will be able to launch the GOG.COM version of Cyberpunk 2077 through GeForce NOW from day one (December 10th) of its premiere.”

That means that not only for those with low-end or incompatible systems like Windows and Mac laptops can experience the game, but also by the sounds of it so far Cyberpunk 2077 is a pretty demanding game, so any sort of performance enhancer might be a worthwhile deal.

The GOG version of Cyberpunk 2077 through Geforce Now will apparently be only available in the English language at launch, but more additional language support will be “coming shortly after.”

Interestingly, replying to a fan’s comment the official GOG Twitter account said that “Launching the GOG.COM version of Cyberpunk 2077 via GeForce NOW is just the first step” and to “expect more news coming from us soon!” Which means even more GOG titles could be making their way onto Nvidia’s streaming service soon.

What do you think? Will you be playing Cyberpunk 2077 through GeForce Now at launch? Will you try out the service depending on your performance? What kind of performance are you hoping to get? Let us know!