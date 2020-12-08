If you’ve been keeping up with the news of the next-gen graphics cards by Nvidia and AMD, you’ll have certainly noticed that there are a lot of issues when it comes to available stock. Nvidia previously said that it was an issue with wafer, silicon, substrate, and component shortages, but now it seems like there is also an issue with GDDR6 memory shortages as well.

In a new report, the RTX 30 and Radeon RX 6000 stock issues have been put down to problems with GDDR6 memory modules, which all of the new next-gen GPUs feature in some capacity. And according to the report, the issues will continue until sometime in February...

“According to our sources, it will take weeks for the situation to return to normal, which means that the availability of all models will not improve until February, even by blocking the release of some models (such as the 6900XT Custom),” the report said.

Custom graphics card manufacturers usually buy both the GPUs and memory modules in bulk, but since the memory modules are in short supply this also affects the supply of GPUs.

However, since the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 graphics cards use GDDR6X memory, the report says that these GPUs are “less impacted” by the shortages, but still impacted nonetheless. Whereas the GDDR6 memory shortages more significantly affect all other next-gen cards like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti as well as AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series.

It has also apparently affected previous-gen graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia, though this has proven less of an issue since the RTX 30 series and Radeon RX 6000 series are more in demand at the moment.

Whilst Nvidia has been pretty open about stock shortages, even going as far to say that shortages will continue well into 2021, AMD has been pretty hush hush about the matter. Interestingly, the report above mentions that AMD purposefully blocked the release of certain GPUs like custom RX 6900 XT graphics cards, most likely due to these shortages.

What do you think? How do you feel about these shortages at the moment? Are you trying to get your hands on one? Are you fine with waiting until 2021 to have better chances at obtaining one? Let us know!