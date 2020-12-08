IO Interactive’s conclusion to the Hitman trilogy will be launching next month on January 2021, and whilst we’ve had brief looks at certain levels within the game, we have yet to get an official gameplay trailer. Thankfully that has now changed, as a new gameplay trailer for Hitman 3 has been released. Additionally, we also now see that H3 will be available in a Deluxe Edition with extra goodies.

In the new trailer we see all sorts of varied locations that Agent 47 will travel to in Hitman 3, including the Dubai skyscraper we saw in the official first reveal, and the English mansion we last saw in a previous location reveal video. You can check out the new gameplay below:

As you can see there is a wealth of opportunities available for Agent 47 to dispatch his targets, including the use of a sausage and feather duster to take out targets as well as what seems like a dual-shot sniper rifle?

In addition, at the end of the video you can catch a glimpse of the Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition, which seems to include some unique suits and items, the digital soundtracks of all 3 recent Hitman games, a Director commentary mission introduction, as well as a “The World of Hitman” Digital Book (presumably an art book) and some Deluxe escalations (some of which will be available at launch and others will be released over time).

Pre-ordering the game gets you a “Trinity Pack” that seems to include three different colored suits and weapons. A black one for stealth, obviously; a white one for the high class rollers; and a red one for when you’re planning to get particularly… bloody, and you don’t want any obvious stains on your suit.

Hitman 3 is releasing on January 20th 2021, and will have an update later on that will support ray tracing, as well as boasting over 300 active NPCs in any given environment at launch. It will also be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

What do you think? Are you excited for Hitman 3? What kind of assassin will you be? And which is your favorite Hitman game so far? Let us know!