Back in August, it was announced that the next Halo game would not be launching alongside next-gen consoles and was instead pushed back to a vague 2021 release date. Now more information has been revealed, and Halo Infinite’s launch is now targeting a Fall 2021 release period.

“After Reach shipped, I became a Halo fan, cheering-on 343i from the sidelines,” said Joseph Staten, Creative Director of Halo Infinite in a recent blog post. “But I’ve spent the last four months immersing myself back into the Halo universe, and it’s my honor as creative director to help our team ship Halo Infinite in Fall 2021.”

The 2021 delay was apparently due to multiple reasons, but one general consensus by fans was that it just didn’t look ready. And based on feedback from the July gameplay demo, Staten went on to say that: “discussion boiled down to one fundamental truth: we needed more time to do things right.”

The blog post gives many more details about Halo Infinite’s development and features. One of which talks about Infinite’s new free-to-play approach to multiplayer, but reiterates that there won’t be a loot box system like many other F2P titles: “No loot boxes. No randomness or items that influence the sandbox and gameplay.”

One of the main criticisms from the July demo was about graphics, and how Halo Infinite did not really look next-gen enough, and was largely considered as underwhelming. But 343’s Neill Harrison, the Director of Art Management, said that the reaction to the game’s graphics were “humbling,” but they also went on to talk about how the visuals were not up to standard at the time:

“The reality is that the art and visuals weren’t at the bar we hold for Halo—even in a work-in-progress state. Much of the feedback we heard from the community aligned with our own views and work we were already committed to doing around things like indirect lighting, material response, foliage and tree rendering, clouds, level-of-detail transitions, and character fidelity.”

More improvements that are planned were listed, including some that have already been implemented since the July demo. Dynamic lighting has been adjusted to “add more punch and contrast to the image” as well as higher character fidelity, plus facial animations have been significantly improved apparently.

Finally, it was revealed that 343 Industries will be planning regular blog posts like this one called “Inside Infinite” which will be giving more details about Halo Infinite’s development up until the Fall 2021 launch target.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo Infinite? What are you most excited about for it? How do you feel about the Fall release target? And how do you feel about the improvements being made? Let us know!