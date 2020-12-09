World of Warcraft may be one of the most popular and iconic video games of all time, and with the latest expansion that just released, Activision Blizzard released a statement announced that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is now the fastest selling PC game of all time, shattering their own record previously held by Diablo 3.

The full press release says that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands sold a whopping 3.7 million units in just one day, beating out the previous record holder (of which was another Blizzard game) of Diablo 3 at 3.5 million units.

That’s a pretty incredible sales record to boast, but it’s possible that it will get beaten out by Cyberpunk 2077, which launches tomorrow and is one of the most anticipated video games in recent years.

Despite that though, World of Warcraft has also seen a massive resurgence of popularity leading up the expansion’s release: “In the months leading up to the expansion’s release and the time since launch, the game reached and has sustained its highest number of players on monthly or longer-term subscriptions compared to the same period ahead of and following any WoW expansion in the past decade, in both the West and the East.”

Additionally, WoW players have spent more time in-game this year “than in the same period of any of the last 10 years,” which leads onto the fact that players are spending nearly double the amount of time in-game than the same time last year.

“It’s been a huge thrill to enter this whole-new dimension of the Warcraft universe together with millions of players around the world,” said the President of Blizzard Entertainment, J. Allen Brack. “It’s been equally rewarding to see players enjoying all of the new features and content in Shadowlands—whether they’re exploring new aspects of their characters with the Covenants or setting foot in WoW for the first time with the new-player experience in Exile’s Reach—and there’s much more to come.”

What do you think? Do you play World of Warcraft? Have you been playing the latest Shadowlands expansion? What do you think of it? And what could this mean for the future of WoW? Let us know!