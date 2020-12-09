During one of the recent Ubisoft Forward events, it was revealed that a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was being developed. The original plan for release was January 20th 2021, but since “2020 has been a year like no other” it has now been pushed back to a later date.

“We are excited to be able to put this game in your hands again as we retell the story of the Prince and Farah in amazing 11th century Persia,” the official statement reads. “However, 2020 has been a year like no other. Today we have to inform you we need more time to complete the game, so the release date of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been moved to March 18, 2021. We believe this is the right decision to ensure we deliver a game you like.”

Prince of Persia has long remained one of the most elusive titles by Ubisoft simply because we haven’t had an original game in some time now. After multiple spin offs including a limited time event in For Honor as well as a location-based VR game, fans are finally getting a new PoP game, albeit a remake of one of the most beloved entries in the series.

However, there was some feedback since the reveal regarding the game’s graphics and animations, so hopefully this delay will see to those issues and improve them. Then again, the delay is only 2 months, which in the grand scheme of things is not actually that huge.

What do you think? Are you excited for Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake? What is your favorite Prince of Persia game? And would you like to see a brand new and original PoP game after the remake’s release? Let us know!