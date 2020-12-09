We’re just a day away from the official launch of Cyberpunk 2077, and it almost feels surreal after 3 major delays and some controversy surrounding it’s release. But one thing that will be on a lot of PC gamer’s minds for when they pick this title up will be performance, and how well exactly does Cyberpunk 2077 run on their hardware. As 1080p monitors are still the most popular screen resolution we will take a closer look at Cyberpunk 2077 on 1080p.

As you would expect with a game of this sort of hype magnitude, leaked benchmarks have started to surface. We have also been passed some information from a pretty reliable, anonymous source and based on various data we have spotted since the reviews have started to drop we decided to compile this into something for us all to ponder over before we get something more concrete together ourselves. So, we have used these various FPS data sources to extrapolate a bunch of projected FPS figures for a number of graphics cards to turn it into a Cyberpunk 2077 Ultra graphics settings 1080p FPS benchmark graph.

Its really here to give us something to talk around, until we publish our in-house benchmarks on Cyberpunk 2077.

Ok here's a bunch of things to consider before taking the data as the most accurate Cyberpunk 2077 1080p performance guide.

We were informed that some of the early FPS figures could have been somewhat hindered by some DRM that was placed on the early Cyberpunk 2077 review copies. Its important to note that the DRM will be removed by CD Projekt Red upon releasing Cyberpunk 2077. As is normal for CDPR when they release their games to the public, they do so without any form of DRM. In our experience contrary to popular belief, DRM does not normally lower hardware performance significantly. So we do not think these figures would be too far skewed by the DRM applied. Normally the biggest factor that increases expected FPS over leaked/early FPS reports on a game is the new day one graphics card drivers from Nvidia and AMD. Some of the FPS we have spotted has actually come from leaked Nvidia Cyberpunk FPS, and they dont seem that different from the non-Nvidia FPS. Perhaps Nvidia's leaked FPS were compiled before they had completed their day one Cyberpunk Nvidia graphics card drivers? CDPR themselves asked press yesterday to remove the early Cyberpunk performance FPS reports, stating that they were not representative of its performance because of the DRM, and who knows, maybe a day one performance patch? Some of the benchmarks we will be putting into the graphs will be there to give an idea of performance based on our own Game-Debate algorithms, but will be due some tweaking. We do not know the entire makeup of every external testing system or the location and procedures used to run the benchmarks.

So, that all said, take from this data what you will. I think its always worth considering point 5, for any benchmark results you ever see. As no benchmarker can perfectly recreate your own PC and its hardware configuration, so things like this Cyberpunk 2077 early benchmark report is always going to be a rough guide at best. So with that in mind it certainly gives us something we can all use here on GD as a great jumping off point for our hardware Cyberpunk 2077 launch performance discussions ahead of tomorrow's release.

Ok, enough chatter, lets take a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 Frames Per Second performance data we have compiled so far, for 1080p resolution at ultra graphics settings.

Cyberpunk 2077 Early Projected Performance Frame per Second at 1080p Ultra Graphics Setting Graph

[Click image to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Early Projected Performance Frame per Second at 1080p Medium Graphics Setting Graph

At first look, we could see that the top end GPUs, like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB didnt seem to gain much FPS boost when lowering the graphics setting down from Ultra to Medium graphics settings. This FPS issue could be due to the other hardware bottlenecks in the test systems that were used to get these results, but at this point we open it up to you to speculate in the comments section below.

We do however see a frame rate gain in the lower performance graphics cards, when they drop down from Ultra to Medium graphics settings. This certainly gives the majority of us some room to hope that our not-top-of-the-line GPUs will have the chance to run Cyberpunk 2077 with some graphics setting tweaking at 1080p.

As we said, these frame rates are certainly subject to change, but we feel the numbers give a pretty good platform for us to discuss the Cyberpunk 2077 performance expectations on PC and the types of frame rates we may well get on our own hardware. Jump into the comments section below and share your thoughts and help each other figure out whether we can run Cyberpunk 2077.