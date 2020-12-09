Since the initial reveal of the RTX 30 series graphics cards, many rumors and leaks have hinted at more variants coming from the Ampere lineup, including Nvidia’s first entry-level ray tracing GPU. Now a recent leak pretty much confirms that an RTX 3080 Ti, among many others, are all in development.

Manli is a major manufacturer and supplier of computer graphics cards, and recently the company had submitted these new variants to the Eurasian Economic Commission regulatory office (which has been the source of many credible leaks recently). The submission includes mention of an RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3060, and an RTX 3050 along with the already known RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and the recently announced RTX 3060 Ti.

Of course, no official specifications for either of the cards has been revealed yet, but rumors do point towards the RTX 3080 Ti featuring 10496 CUDA Cores, which is the same amount of the RTX 3090. However, the memory configuration is slightly lower at 20GB of GDDR6X memory compared to the 24GB on the 3090.

The RTX 3060 on the other hand is said to be launching in two different variants: a 12GB model with 3840 CUDA Cores; and a 6GB version with 3584 CUDA Cores. These will be targeting the mid-range market just like AMD’s rumored Radeon RX 6700 series.

Finally, the RTX 3050 will be the first entry-level ray tracing-capable graphics card from Nvidia and will supposedly feature 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The RTX 3070 Ti keeps fluctuating in information, but the latest rumors point towards 7424 CUDA Cores with 10GB of GDDR6X memory.

*Specs are rumored and not official, therefore they are subject to change

Of course, all these specs are pure speculation, and the information surrounding their configurations keeps changing. It’s likely we won’t be hearing anything more until 2021, with more info possibly coming from CES 2021.

The release date for these new RTX 30 GPUs are also rumored for a January 2021 release, and considering Nvidia officially revealed the RTX 3060 Ti the day before launch, it’s possible the same thing will happen again with these new variants.

What do you think? Are you excited for new RTX 30 series variants? Which one are you most excited for? Let us know!