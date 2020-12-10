So the day has finally come, and Cyberpunk 2077 is out in the wild for everyone to experience. But whilst the game certainly looks very good - getting a spot in our Global Game Awards 2020 for Best Visuals (Vote now!) - what kind of graphics options are available and how much can we tweak them? We take a look at the official Cyberpunk 2077 PC graphics settings.
There's quite a few graphics options in Cyberpunk 2077 to look over, and thankfully it seems to have a decent degree of adjustability per setting. So whilst we wait for our official benchmark results to come out, let's dive in and look at what exactly we can customize and by how much...
Cyberpunk 2077 video settings
Display
- Monitor
- VSync - Off/60/30/20/15
- Maximum FPS - Off/On
- Value - 10 > 240
- Windowed Mode - Windowed/Windowed Borderless/Fullscreen
- Resolution
- HDR Mode
Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings
Presets
- Quick Preset - Custom/Low/Medium/High/Ultra/Ray Tracing: Medium/Ray Tracing: Ultra
- Texture Quality - Low/Medium/High
Basic
- Field of View - 70>100
- Film Grain - Off/On
- Chromatic Aberration - Off/On
- Depth of Field - Off/On
- Lens Flare - Off/On
- Motion Blur - Off/Low/High
Advanced
- Contact Shadows - Off/On
- Improved Facial Lighting Geometry - Off/On
- Anisotropy - 1/4/8/16
- Local Shadow Mesh Quality - Low/Medium/High
- Local Shadow Quality - Off/Low/Medium/High
- Cascaded Shadows Range - Low/Medium/High
- Cascaded Shadows Resolution - Low/Medium/High
- Distant Shadows Resolution - Low/High
- Volumetric Fog Resolution - Low/Medium/High/Ultra
- Volumetric Cloud Quality - Off/Medium/High/Ultra
- Max Dynamic Decals - Low/Medium/High/Ultra
- Screen Space Reflections Quality - Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra/Psycho
- Subsurface Scattering Quality - Low/Medium/High
- Ambient Occlusion - Off/Low/Medium/High
- Color Precision - Medium/High
- Mirror Quality - Low/Medium/High
- Level of Detail (LOD) - Low/Medium/High
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing - Off/On
- Ray-Traced Reflections - Off/On
- Ray-Traced Shadows - Off/On
- Ray-Traced Lighting - Off/Medium/Ultra/Psycho
Resolution Scaling
- DLSS - Off/Auto/Quality/Balanced/Performance/Ultra Performance
- Dynamic FidelityFX CAS - Off/On
- Static FidelityFX CAS - Off/On
So that's it in terms of all the graphics settings available in Cyberpunk 2077. Overall there's a pretty decent amount of graphics options to tweak to our liking and get the right balance of performance and quality.
Some notable additions that are useful include Resolution Scaling options - which is always welcome - as well as a maximum FPS slider in the video settings. Also, the inclusion of DLSS is always a win for those with RTX cards who want to get a much bigger improvement to performance.
Considering that Cyberpunk 2077 also includes ray tracing features, it's great to be able to see customization options for each individual ray tracing feature like Reflections, Shadows, and Lighting.