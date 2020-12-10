So the day has finally come, and Cyberpunk 2077 is out in the wild for everyone to experience. But whilst the game certainly looks very good - getting a spot in our Global Game Awards 2020 for Best Visuals (Vote now!) - what kind of graphics options are available and how much can we tweak them? We take a look at the official Cyberpunk 2077 PC graphics settings.

There's quite a few graphics options in Cyberpunk 2077 to look over, and thankfully it seems to have a decent degree of adjustability per setting. So whilst we wait for our official benchmark results to come out, let's dive in and look at what exactly we can customize and by how much...

---------------

Cyberpunk 2077 video settings

Display

Monitor

VSync - Off/60/30/20/15

Maximum FPS - Off/On

Value - 10 > 240

Windowed Mode - Windowed/Windowed Borderless/Fullscreen

Resolution

HDR Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings

Presets

Quick Preset - Custom/Low/Medium/High/Ultra/Ray Tracing: Medium/Ray Tracing: Ultra

Texture Quality - Low/Medium/High

Basic

Field of View - 70>100

Film Grain - Off/On

Chromatic Aberration - Off/On

Depth of Field - Off/On

Lens Flare - Off/On

Motion Blur - Off/Low/High

Advanced

Contact Shadows - Off/On

Improved Facial Lighting Geometry - Off/On

Anisotropy - 1/4/8/16

Local Shadow Mesh Quality - Low/Medium/High

Local Shadow Quality - Off/Low/Medium/High

Cascaded Shadows Range - Low/Medium/High

Cascaded Shadows Resolution - Low/Medium/High

Distant Shadows Resolution - Low/High

Volumetric Fog Resolution - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Volumetric Cloud Quality - Off/Medium/High/Ultra

Max Dynamic Decals - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Screen Space Reflections Quality - Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra/Psycho

Subsurface Scattering Quality - Low/Medium/High

Ambient Occlusion - Off/Low/Medium/High

Color Precision - Medium/High

Mirror Quality - Low/Medium/High

Level of Detail (LOD) - Low/Medium/High

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing - Off/On

Ray-Traced Reflections - Off/On

Ray-Traced Shadows - Off/On

Ray-Traced Lighting - Off/Medium/Ultra/Psycho

Resolution Scaling

DLSS - Off/Auto/Quality/Balanced/Performance/Ultra Performance

Dynamic FidelityFX CAS - Off/On

Static FidelityFX CAS - Off/On

---------------

So that's it in terms of all the graphics settings available in Cyberpunk 2077. Overall there's a pretty decent amount of graphics options to tweak to our liking and get the right balance of performance and quality.

Some notable additions that are useful include Resolution Scaling options - which is always welcome - as well as a maximum FPS slider in the video settings. Also, the inclusion of DLSS is always a win for those with RTX cards who want to get a much bigger improvement to performance.

Considering that Cyberpunk 2077 also includes ray tracing features, it's great to be able to see customization options for each individual ray tracing feature like Reflections, Shadows, and Lighting.