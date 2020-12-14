Cyberpunk 2077 has finally released after a long awaited time, and so far things are pointing towards the new RPG by CD Projekt Red as pretty demanding. But how demanding is each graphics setting individually? And are there some settings that cause a significant drop in performance? And how much can we adjust the graphics settings to give us even more performance?

In this article we will take a look at which Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings are the best to turn all the way up to Ultra for little to no impact on frame rate, and which ones can get us a little FPS boost for no real visual loss when we turn them off or down. We've compiled a list below of the most demanding graphics options in the game, so you can get a handle on what to expect when you adjust different graphics settings in Cyberpunk 2077 to get the perfect balance of visual fidelity and FPS performance in game.

Below you will see every graphics option listed and benchmarked against a minimum graphics setting used as our baseline benchmark for Cyberpunk 2077. From there we see which graphics options have the highest performance impact on our hardware for the least visual improvement, and then we will see which options can be turned up to max and deliver the best visual improvement in Cyberpunk 2077.

For the performance cost result baseline we used the recommended GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-5820K processor, and 16GB of DDR4 memory. To standardize the benchmark tests we took the same route outside of V's apartment in Cyberpunk 2077, looking around the city and taking in the sights.

Since performance seems to drop significantly in outside locations with lots of stuff going on, we felt this was pretty representative of some of the most demanding moments you'll experience whilst playing CP2077.

There's a lot of graphics settings available in Cyberpunk 2077, so we went through the 26 graphics options listed (23 without ray tracing) and tested each one in turn, recording the average frame rates for each and then comparing them to a baseline FPS that was recorded with all the graphics options either turned off or to their lowest settings.

Cyberpunk 2077 baseline FPS

To give us a comparable FPS baseline for Cyberpunk 2077 Frame Rates achieved when all Cyberpunk 2077's graphics settings are on lowest or OFF.

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2

Cyberpunk 2077 Graphics Options Performance Breakdown

The further to the right the bar goes, the more demanding the graphics option is.

What are the most demanding graphics options in Cyberpunk 2077?

As you can see in the performance graph above, there isn't actually a whole lot of extremely demanding graphics options in Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, most settings fall in the 0-3.5% range, and only a handful push close to 5% FPS performance cost.

There are some noticeable heavy hitters of course, the most obvious being Screen Space Reflections Quality at a 39.61% FPS performance cost, followed by Volumetric Fog Resolution at 15.58%, and then Ambient Occlusion at 10.82%.

Following from that we have - in order of most FPS performance impact - Color Precision, Level of Detail (LOD), Motion Blur, Anisotropy, Local Shadow Quality, Volumetric Cloud Quality, and Mirror Quality all ranging from 4.98% down to 2.81% FPS performance cost.

Interestingly, we have seen online with reports from multiple users that Cascaded Shadows Resolution has a significant impact on frame rate. However, when we benchmarked the setting on it's own it didn't have much of an impact to FPS as we expected, therefore this setting must have a larger impact on FPS when the Cascaded Shadows Range setting is turned up higher.

What about ray tracing?

Cyberpunk 2077 does include some of the latest in ray tracing graphics settings. However, since these are much bigger heavy hitters in terms of FPS performance costs, we have dedicated a separate graph and section for them at the bottom of this article to more equally compare them against each other.

Cyberpunk 2077 All Graphics Settings Benchmark Guide

Best Video Settings in Cyberpunk 2077

There's quite a few graphics settings available in Cyberpunk 2077, which at least will give us a decent selection of options to customize and tweak our experience to get the right balance of image quality and FPS performance.

Below we've provided both a score for the performance impact as well as a priority score designed to recommend which graphics settings you should prioritize turning up (the higher the number, the better).

Obviously, these scores are subjective and we really do encourage you to share your own thoughts in the discussion area below on what you think are the best Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings are. But for now, let's jump in...

Some of the comparisons will be hard to see the difference unless you enlarge the image. To do so, just click on any image to enlarge it.

Texture Quality

Texture Quality High setting performance impact

Texture Quality graphics option Low compared to High

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Texture Quality 46 39.5 54.9 36.3 24.1

Texture Quality option range: Low/Medium/High

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Texture Quality setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Adjusts the quality of textures.

Film Grain

Film Grain On setting performance impact

Film Grain graphics option Off compared to On

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Film Grain 46 39.4 55.8 34.3 23.5

Film Grain option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Film Grain setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? A fullscreen effect that imitates image grain on photographic film.

Chromatic Aberration

Chromatic Aberration On setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Chromatic Aberration 45.9 38.2 56.9 35.2 14

Chromatic Aberration option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Chromatic Aberration setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Simulates the refraction of light into a camera lens, slightly distorting light at the edges of the screen.

Depth of Field

Depth of Field On setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Depth of Field 45.8 35.5 53.4 34 23.9

Depth of Field option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Depth of Field setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Causes distant objects to become unfocused.

Lens Flare

Lens Flare On setting performance impact

Lens Flare graphics option Off compared to On

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Lens Flare 46.1 39.1 56.4 34.5 22.4

Lens Flare option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Lens Flare setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Simulates the scattering of light within a lens, causing flares or colorful spots on the screen.

Motion Blur

Motion Blur High setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Motion Blur 44.6 38.2 53.4 31.3 20.7

Motion Blur option range: Off/Low/High

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Motion Blur setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? An effect that imitates the impression of speed by blurring objects around you when moving quickly.

Contact Shadows

Contact Shadows On setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Contact Shadows 45.4 35.9 54 31.6 18.6

Contact Shadows option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Contact Shadows setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Responsible for enhanced shadow rendering and adding detail that is not available in normal settings.

Improved Facial Lighting Geometry

Improved Facial Lighting Geometry On setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Improved Facial Lighting Geometry 45.7 39.6 55.1 34.7 22.9

Improved Facial Lighting Geometry option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Improved Facial Lighting Geometry setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Improves the fidelity of facial animations.

Anisotropy

Anisotropy 16 setting performance impact

Anisotropy graphics option 1 compared to 16

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Anisotropy 44.6 37.7 55.3 35 23.2

Anisotropy option range: 1/4/8/16

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Anisotropy setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? The quality of textures seen at oblique angles.

Local Shadow Mesh Quality

Local Shadow Mesh Quality High setting performance impact

Local Shadow Mesh Quality graphics option Low compared to High

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Local Shadow Mesh Quality 45.9 39.5 52.9 35.6 27.2

Local Shadow Mesh Quality option range: Low/Medium/High

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Local Shadow Mesh Quality setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? The quality of meshes used for casting shadows. Corresponds to the consistency between the shadow and light source.

Local Shadow Quality

Local Shadow Quality High setting performance impact

Local Shadow Quality graphics option Off compared to High

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Local Shadow Quality 44.7 35.5 57.9 32.6 21.5

Local Shadow Quality option range: Off/Low/Medium/High

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Local Shadow Quality setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? The level of shadow detail from artificial light sources.

Cascaded Shadows Range

Cascaded Shadows Range High setting performance impact

Cascaded Shadows Range graphics option Low compared to High

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Cascaded Shadows Range 45.5 39.4 56.1 35.3 21.1

Cascaded Shadows Range option range: Low/Medium/High

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Cascaded Shadows Range setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? How far you can see shadows cast by the sun.

Cascaded Shadows Resolution

Cascaded Shadows Resolution High setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Cascaded Shadows Resolution 45.6 34.9 53.7 36 25.6

Cascaded Shadows Resolution option range: Low/Medium/High

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Cascaded Shadows Resolution setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? The level of detail in shadows cast by the sun.

Distant Shadows Resolution

Distant Shadows Resolution High setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Distant Shadows Resolution 45.8 39.4 55.2 35.4 22.4

Distant Shadows Resolution option range: Low/High

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Distant Shadows Resolution setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? The level of detail in shadows cast by the sun on distant objects.

Volumetric Fog Resolution

Volumetric Fog Resolution Ultra setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Volumetric Fog Resolution 39 33.5 43.9 30.8 21.4

Volumetric Fog Resolution option range: Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Performance impact: 4/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Volumetric Fog Resolution setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? The quality of fog around the player (due to dust or other particle matter in the air) that produces realistic beams of sunlight and color gradients within a scene.

Volumetric Cloud Quality

Volumetric Cloud Quality Ultra setting performance impact

Volumetric Cloud Quality graphics option Off compared to Ultra

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Volumetric Cloud Quality 44.7 38.3 56.5 34.5 24.5

Volumetric Cloud Quality option range: Off/Medium/High/Ultra

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Volumetric Cloud Quality setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Enables you to adjust volumetric cloud quality.

Max Dynamic Decals

Max Dynamic Decals Ultra setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Max Dynamic Decals 45.7 34.8 55.9 35.6 26.5

Max Dynamic Decals option range: Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Max Dynamic Decals setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? The amount of simultaneously-illuminated dynamic decals.

Screen Space Reflections Quality

Screen Space Reflections Quality Psycho setting performance impact

Screen Space Reflections Quality graphics option Off compared to Psycho

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Screen Space Reflections Quality 27.9 23.9 36.8 22.9 17.4

Screen Space Reflections Quality option range: Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra/Psycho

Performance impact: 5/5

Priority: 1/5

What does the Screen Space Reflections Quality setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Determines the quality of reflections in the game. Higher quality corresponds to improved image detail and smoothness.

Subsurface Scattering Quality

Subsurface Scattering Quality High setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Subsurface Scattering Quality 45.6 33.9 55.1 32.2 19.4

Subsurface Scattering Quality option range: Low/Medium/High

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Subsurface Scattering Quality setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Determines the quality of lighting on human skin.

Ambient Occlusion

Ambient Occlusion High setting performance impact

Ambient Occlusion graphics option Off compared to High

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Ambient Occlusion 41.2 36.9 51.2 32.2 26.4

Ambient Occlusion option range: Off/Low/Medium/High

Performance impact: 3/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Ambient Occlusion setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Screen Space Ambient Occlusion produces natural shadows in areas where regular shadow maps lack precision and incoming light is blocked by nearby environmental geometry (e.g. inside narrow gaps and corners). Setting on higher quality preset will increase sampling rate and improve ambient occlusion, but use more GPU (graphics card power).

Color Precision

Color Precision High setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Color Precision 43.9 36.9 54.6 32 26.6

Color Precision option range: Medium/High

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Color Precision setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Higher color precision improves overall image quality and reduces color gradient banding.

Mirror Quality

Mirror Quality High setting performance impact

Mirror Quality graphics option Low compared to High

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Mirror Quality 44.9 38.1 56.5 33 23.4

Mirror Quality option range: Low/Medium/High

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Mirror Quality setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Determines image quality of in-game mirrors.

Level of Detail (LOD)

Level of Detail (LOD) High setting performance impact

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 46.2 40.5 54.9 35.1 22.2 Level of Detail (LOD) 43.9 37.9 52.6 33.5 23.8

Level of Detail (LOD) option range: Low/Medium/High

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Level of Detail (LOD) setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Determines the level of detail in the game’s graphics.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing Settings Benchmark Guide

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing baseline FPS

To give us a comparable FPS baseline for Cyberpunk 2077 Frame Rates achieved when all Cyberpunk 2077's graphics settings are on lowest or OFF.

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 69.5 63.6 75.1 46.5 35.1

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing Performance Breakdown

The further to the right the bar goes, the more demanding the graphics option is.

What are the most demanding ray tracing settings in Cyberpunk 2077?

Looking at the FPS performance graph above we can see that the ray tracing graphics settings available in Cyberpunk 2077 actually have quite varied performance impacts on our FPS.

The most noticeable and most demanding ray tracing effect in Cyberpunk 2077 is of course Ray-Traced Lighting at a massive 53.81% FPS performance cost, which will pretty much cut your frame rate in half by enabling this setting.

Following on from that we have Ray-Traced Reflections at 37.27% and Ray-Traced Shadows at 18.85%. Obviously these will still significantly impact your FPS performance but not quite as much as Ray-Traced Lighting will.

Luckily this does mean that we can customize our Ray Tracing quality settings in Cyberpunk 2077 to best fit our wants in terms of image quality and FPS performance.

Ray-Traced Reflections

Ray-Traced Reflections On setting performance impact

Ray-Traced Reflections graphics option Off compared to On

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 69.5 63.6 75.1 46.5 35.1 Ray-Traced Reflections 43.6 34.5 50.8 34.2 21.2

Ray-Traced Reflections option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 4/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Ray-Traced Reflections setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Ray-Traced Reflections offer improved reflection detail on both rough and smooth reflective materials. Requires a graphics card capable of DXR.

Ray-Traced Shadows

Ray-Traced Shadows On setting performance impact

Ray-Traced Shadows graphics option Off compared to On

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 69.5 63.6 75.1 46.5 35.1 Ray-Traced Shadows 56.4 39.8 63 41.6 28.8

Ray-Traced Shadows option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 3/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Ray-Traced Shadows setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Ray tracing ensures stable and high detail soft shadows from sunlight. This setting requires a DXR-ready graphics card.

Ray-Traced Lighting

Ray-Traced Lighting Psycho setting performance impact

Ray-Traced Lighting graphics option Off compared to Psycho

[slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge]

Cyberpunk 2077 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 69.5 63.6 75.1 46.5 35.1 Ray-Traced Lighting 32.1 28.8 37.7 27 16.5

Ray-Traced Lighting option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 5/5

Priority: 2/5

What does the Ray-Traced Lighting setting do in Cyberpunk 2077? Ray tracing enhances the quality of lighting in the game. This setting requires a DXR-ready graphics card.

Conclusion

Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings performance results and conclusion - Cyberpunk 2077 is clearly a very demanding game, but only a few graphics settings actually affect frame rate by a substantial amount. The main settings to affect performance in Cyberpunk 2077 are Screen Space Reflections Quality, Volumetric Fog Resolution, and Ambient Occlusion. These are the 3 biggest performance hitting graphics settings in Cyberpunk 2077.

Therefore, these 3 settings should absolutely be your first ports of call to lower when you want to increase your frames per second rate in Cyberpunk 2077. Turning these settings down first could increase your FPS to a playable amount.

In terms of ray tracing however, all 3 settings will significantly impact your frame rate in Cyberpunk 2077, however each one impacts performance differently with Ray-Traced Lighting having the highest performance impact, followed by Ray-Traced Reflections and then Ray-Traced Shadows.

Thankfully that seems to be about it, and most of the other settings can be turned up to the highest or at least in the high range without impacting performance that much. Things like Texture Quality interestingly don't impact performance as much as you think it would, so turning that up to Max settings is more than worth it.