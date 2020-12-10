It’s no surprise that Cyberpunk 2077 would set new launch records considering it was one of the most anticipated games in the last few years. Nevertheless, the amount of players who jumped into Night City at launch on the PC is still staggering, at just over 1 million concurrent players on Steam and setting a new record for single player games.

Who said single player games were dead? The all-time peak of Cyberpunk 2077 players was 1,003,264, which is now the new record for most amount of players in a single player game. The previous record holder was Fallout 4, which came in at a measly 472,962 concurrent players in comparison.

Just to put that in perspective as well, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - you know, one of the most popular multiplayer games of all time - had an all-time Steam player peak of 1,308,963. So Cyberpunk 2077 is not that far behind.

Of course that number has since died down as many people most likely had to go to sleep at some point. But what’s even more interesting is just how many total players there were, as Cyberpunk 2077 launched not just on Steam, but GOG, Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia as well, and that’s not even including console players.

So, of course, it’s looking like Cyberpunk 2077 will be a big release, and it’s no surprise that it would set new records. But with an overwhelming amount of hype before launch, does CP2077 live up to its expectations? Well, now that the game is finally out, we can all have a go before casting our vote in the Global Game Awards 2020 Game of the Year nominees.

What do you think? Did you play Cyberpunk 2077 at launch? What do you think of the game so far? And what other records could CP2077 break? Let us know!