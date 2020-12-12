Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out after an 8-year-long wait. It has quite possibly been one of if not the most anticipated game in the past few years, mostly due to CD Projekt Red’s known caliber of quality thanks to the success of The Witcher 3. So with the game finally released, we wanted to know how are you finding Cyberpunk 2077 so far?

With the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 this week we wanted to explore this big hype release with lots of Up For Debates so we can explore a bit of our gamer psychology and to see if it holds up to our expectations. You can find a list of the other Cyberpunk -related Up For Debates at the bottom under the "Cyberpunk 2077 launch" group tag.

Whether Cyberpunk 2077 lives up to your expectations, exceeds them, or falls flat on its face; whether you think it's good, bad, or somewhere in between; we want to hear from you exactly how you’re feeling now after a few days of playing.

Are you enjoying the story? How do you feel about the game’s graphics? Is there something that you really love about it already? Or is there something you can’t stop thinking about because it bugs you?

And just for a little fun, let’s hear what lifepath you chose! Did you choose Nomad, Streetkid, or Corpo? We asked you a while back when lifepaths were officially revealed in a Night City Wire with some equal split results, but now that the game’s out let’s see if everyone stuck to their original plans…

Obviously let’s keep this spoiler-free for all the folks who are still slowly making their way through the game. We just want to hear your first impressions and feelings.

So what do you think? How are you finding Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you enjoying it? Does it meet your expectations? What lifepath did you choose and how far into the game are you? Let’s debate!

