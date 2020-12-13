The wait is finally over as Cyberpunk 2077 was officially released this week, but putting all preconceived notions of how we feel about the game so far behind us, let’s chat about the age old PC gaming question: mouse and keyboard? Or gamepad? Which one do you play with?

With the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 this week we wanted to explore this big hype release with lots of Up For Debates so we can explore a bit of our gamer psychology and to see if it holds up to our expectations. You can find a list of the other Cyberpunk -related Up For Debates at the bottom under the "Cyberpunk 2077 launch" group tag.

The age old question has been brewing for a very long time on PCs, as the platform has generally been dominated by mouse and keyboard supporters. However, gamepads are on the rise for the PC gaming community, so we wanted to know if you’ve been playing Cyberpunk 2077 with a controller or classic keyboard and mouse controls.

But wait, it doesn’t end there. With news spreading of the controls being a bit… odd on both devices, we want to hear your experiences with the controls and whether or not you've downloaded any mods to combat them yet?

For instance, gamepad players are complaining about weird sensitivity issues, mostly due to aiming acceleration (you can easily turn this off under advanced options in the controller settings menu). Whilst keyboard and mouse players are complaining about strange key bindings that they can’t change, which of course has led to lots of mods online to fix them like E for interact or a dedicated walk speed key.

So what do you think? Are you playing Cyberpunk 2077 with a gamepad or Keyboard & Mouse? How are you finding the controls for them so far? And have you downloaded any mods to fix them yet? Let’s debate!

