Well it’s finally here, and oh boy is it a doozy. Cyberpunk 2077 just released and just like everyone suspected, performance is a bit on the demanding side. In fact, Cyberpunk 2077 is so demanding even on brand new modern hardware, that it’s being dubbed as this generation’s Crysis. But is it maybe just poorly optimized at launch?

With the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 this week we wanted to explore this big hype release with lots of Up For Debates so we can explore a bit of our gamer psychology and to see if it holds up to our expectations. You can find a list of the other Cyberpunk -related Up For Debates at the bottom under the "Cyberpunk 2077 launch" group tag.

By now most of us are aware that Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t exactly run like butter, and even brings the brand new next-gen graphics cards like the RTX 30 series to their knees. These “4K ray tracing” GPUs are barely even getting 60fps sometimes.

So now the age old question has turned: “can it run Crysis?” has been reincarnated as “can it run Cyberpunk?”.

I recently watched a video, and it’s killing me that I can’t remember what video it was, but it basically showed how the original Crysis game was using up 4GB of VRAM during gameplay. That may not seem like a lot at the moment, but just remember that back when the original Crysis launched most graphics cards had 512MB of video memory or, if you were really lucky, 1024MB.

So Crysis was truly a game ahead of its time, with performance that essentially future-proofed the game and made sure that future hardware would be able to run it better (CPU optimization issues aside).

So is Cyberpunk 2077 following the same path as Crysis? Or could it just be poorly optimized? The Witcher 3 had performance issues at launch and got slightly better with updates, but not by a huge margin.

Then again, many users are reporting utilization is all over the place: some are saying that their GPU is maxed out at 99%, whilst some are reporting just 40-50% utliziation. It’s a bit all over the place, but usually that is a sign of poor optimization (though not always).

What do you think? Is Cyberpunk 2077 this generation’s Crysis? Is it future proofing itself for better hardware? Or is it just poorly optimized at launch? Let’s debate!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on