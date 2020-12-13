So, our last one of the bunch this weekend, as we conclude our Cyberpunk 2077 launch series of Up For Debates. After chatting yesterday about general performance and whether Cyberpunk 2077 really is this generation’s Crysis, we want to talk about something else that is causing performance headaches: the big daddy. Yes, we’re talking about ray tracing.

Ray tracing is starting to become the new standard. Though I say start because we’re still a way from it becoming a complete standard in video games, especially as ray tracking-capable graphics cards are currently pretty expensive.

Cyberpunk 2077 has some of the best looking ray tracing graphics so far, but is it really worth it? Especially considering that the game struggles to get a decent FPS even without ray tracing enabled on some of the top end GPUs at the moment, like the brand new and hard-to-get RTX 30 series graphics cards.

Of course, there is always DLSS - Nvidia’s trademark AI upscaling that essentially boosts performance significantly at the press of a button. Whilst it does have its drawbacks, this technology is clearly essential for ray tracing considering the massive hit that ray tracing effects have on performance.

So maybe it is worth it with DLSS enabled, but then does that mean we always have to resort to AI upscaling? Native resolution will always look better, even if it's not entirely noticeable at first, but even with DLSS enabled in Cyberpunk performance seems to be hit and miss.

So if you have to choose between 60fps with ray tracing off, or 30fps with ray tracing on, which one would you choose? Let’s debate!

