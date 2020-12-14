Last week at the official Game Awards, BioWare finally shed some light on their brand new Mass Effect game currently in development. They released an official trailer and whilst it doesn't show much, it looks like it will be continuing the story of the original trilogy.

“Get a sneak peek at the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe. A veteran team at BioWare is in the early stages of what is on the horizon for the Mass Effect franchise, and we are excited to show you where we’ll be heading next!” the video description reads. You can check out the official teaser trailer for Mass Effect 5 below:

It currently has no official name yet, and is just called “The Next Mass Effect”, likely due to being “in the early stages” of development at the moment, so it’s also likely we won’t be hearing anything for a while.

However, for those of you who are fans of the original trilogy compared to Mass Effect: Andromeda, the sight of an N7 logo and what looks like returning character Liara should be enough of a clue that this will be a sequel to Mass Effect 3. Which means all the more reason to replay the original trilogy when the offical remastered package comes out.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next Mass Effect game? What kind of story do you think it will be about? And what kind of gameplay would you like to see? Let us know!