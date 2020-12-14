It’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 was a major success at launch, not only has it been 8 years since it was officially announced and garnered a lot of hype in that time since then, but it also broke Steam records for the most amount of concurrent players in a single player game. Now it’s been revealed that developers CD Projekt Red have already earned back all their development and marketing costs, and CP2077 has officially become the biggest launch in PC history.

What’s even more amazing that CDPR apparently earned back all the development and marketing costs of Cyberpunk 2077 through preorders alone. Some 8 million preorders resulted in such a strong financial result that this was all achieved in just a single day. 8 years of development, 3 delays, and Cyberpunk 2077 made all its money back in 1 day.

The news comes from a recent financial report for CD Projekt Red:

“The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) hereby announces that the estimated licensing royalties receivable by the Company in association with pre-order sales of Cyberpunk 2077 across all of its digital distribution channels have exceeded the sum of the following:

– total development expenditures related to the game, and

– the game’s marketing and promotional costs borne by the Company – either already incurred or anticipated for the remainder of 2020.”

Whether you think the game is a masterpiece, or does not live up to expectations, you have to admit that this is quite the achievement. But of course the fun doesn’t stop there, as CDPR have been sharing some interesting numbers through their official investor Twitter account, including how many of those 8 million preorders were on console and PC:

That may not sound very significant, but 59% of 8 million is 4.72 million, which means Cyberpunk 2077 broke the fastest selling PC game of all time record just 2 days after World of Warcraft: Shadowlands boasted the same achievement. And not just that, but Cyberpunk 2077 also exceeded WoW’s record by a cool 1 million units.

And again, these are all based off of preorders alone, so who knows what the numbers will be like with day 1 digital and retail purchases added on top of that.

What do you think? Have you been playing Cyberpunk 2077? What do you think of it? Did you preorder the game? Let us know!