For many, this is the exact news we have been waiting for quite some time already. RGG Studio, the developers behind the cult favorite Yakuza series, has recently announced that every mainline Yakuza game will be coming to PC in early 2021, including Yakuza 6 as well as the remastered versions of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5.

The Yakuza Remastered Collection includes Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 in one package, but all three will be sold separately as well. This will be coming to PC on January 28th 2021. Yakuza 6 on the other hand will be launching on March 25th 2021 for the PC. This all comes shortly after Sega's slow move towards the PC platform as Yakuza: Like A Dragon launched on PC on day 1, which is a first for the series in a long time.

That means that come April time, you’ll finally be able to play the entire Yakuza game series from start to finish on the PC platform. It’s most likely that this is one of the early moves from Sega to bring more of their games to PC thanks to Persona 4 Golden’s success, and the recent news of 14 million units sold worldwide of the entire Yakuza series, mostly spearheaded by Yakuza 7's launch on PC as well.

Additionally, both Yakuza 6 and the Yakuza Remastered Collection will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. It’s unclear whether this will be specific to the Xbox console version of Game Pass, or whether it will also be coming to the PC version, but either way the fact that these 4 main Yakuza games are coming to PC is a joy in and of itself.

The PlayStation 4 trailer for the Yakuza Remastered Collection can be seen below, and the same graphical/performance improvements will most likely be coming to PC as well:

What do you think? Are you excited for the rest of the Yakuza series to come to PC? Which one are you most excited for? Let us know!