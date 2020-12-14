Biostar has officially entered themselves in the race, as the company has released an update for their Intel 400 series motherboards that will be able to use the new Smart Access Memory feature that AMD popularized at their recent Radeon RX 6000 series launch.

This means that you can now enable the SAM feature on Intel chips when using a 400 series motherboard from Biostar. Granted, the support seems to only be available for Intel 10th Gen Core processors at the moment (like the Core i9-10900K), but you will still need a Radeon RX 6000 GPU in order to enable it anyway.

According to Biostar: “users will gain up to 11% in gaming performance” when enabling the tech. Where Biostar got that number from is not clear, but it does echo the slight boost in performance you will get if you turn it on.

To enable Smart Access Memory (or, in this case, re-size BAR Support) on your Biostar 400 series motherboard, you can follow the following steps:

1: Enter the BIOS

2: Navigate to the “Advanced” tab

3: Select “PCI Subsystem Settings”

4: Enable the “Above 4G Decoding” setting

5: Set Re-size BAR Support to “Auto”

6: Then press F10 to save your settings and reboot

So there you go! If you own a 10th Gen Intel CPU as well as a brand new RX 6000 GPU and a Biostar motherboard, you can now expect a slight performance boost based on your game and resolution.

Intel 400 series motherboards by Biostar include: “RACING Z490GTA EVO, RACING Z490GTA, RACING Z490GTN, Z490A-SILVER, Z490T-SILVER, RACING B460GTA, RACING B460GTQ, H410MH and the H410MHG will be available starting January 2021.”

What do you think? Have you tried out Smart Access Memory/Re-size BAR Support yet? Are you still waiting on official support for your setup? Let us know!