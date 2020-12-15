In this day and age it seems like the cool new thing to do is for big companies to purchase smaller companies under their wing. This time saw Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive battle it out over a deal to acquire Codemasters, the famed UK game developer, and it looks like EA has agreed to a massive $1.2 billion deal.

Codemasters are most well known for their racing games, recently including Dirt 5 and F1 2020, and the deal is expected to be finalized by Q1 2021. The $1.2 billion price was based on a share price of $7.98 per share, and the previous deal by Take-Two Interactive was set for $980 million.

In response to the deal, Gerhard Florin the Chairman of Codemasters said that both Codemasters and EA “have a shared ambition to lead the video game racing category.”

“We feel this union would provide an exciting and prosperous future for Codemasters, allowing our teams to create, launch and service bigger and better games to an extremely passionate audience.”

“Our industry is growing, the racing category is growing, and together we will be positioned to lead in a new era of racing entertainment,” said the CEO of EA, Andrew Wilson. “With the full leverage of EA's technology, platform expertise, and global reach, this combination will allow us to grow our existing franchises and deliver more industry-defining racing experiences to a global fan base.”

All of Codemasters Senior Executive Management Team including the CEO of Codemasters Frank Sagnier as well as the CFO, Rashid Varachia. When the deal is complete, EA will then be the proud owners of many racing game IPs including Dirt, F1, GRID, Project Cars and more.

Right now it remains unclear if Take-Two will provide a counterbid to EA.

What do you think? What could this acquisition mean for the future of Codemasters games? Are you a fan of any of Codemaster’s franchises? Which ones? Let us know!