It’s December which means everyone is in the festive gift-giving mood, including Ubisoft who will be giving away some games and in-game items for absolutely free for the next few days. Each day will have a different game or item on offer, so be sure to check back daily for your next prize!

All you need to do is create a Ubisoft account (and if you already have one, just log in), visit the Ubisoft Connect website (or use the Ubisoft Connect Desktop App) and click on the giveaway items you'd like to redeem to receive your rewards. Just remember to login with the account you’d like to redeem the items on.

Once claimed, you should receive the content within seven days. And if you are redeeming an in-game item pack, then you’ll also receive a confirmation email. Additionally, all games redeemed will be PC only, sorry console players.

Today's gift includes a free copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas, an action-adventure game that came out in 2018. It's got the kind of Amiibo-style toys-to-life that allows you to buy a physical toy of your ship in-game and customize the parts in real time. It's a bit of a weird one, but hey! It's free.

Yesterday saw some legacy outfits for Assassins Creed: Valhalla that were inspired by Bayek’s outfit from Assassins Creed: Origins. There's no link to it on the main page at the moment, but you should be able to still redeem it here.

Unfortunately there’s no hint as to what other games or items Ubisoft will be giving away in the coming days, but make sure to bookmark the giveaway website and check back daily for updates!

What do you think? Will you be getting your free games and items? What items or games do you think will be up for grabs next? Let us know!