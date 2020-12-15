With Cyberpunk 2077 releasing recently, the internet has been abuzz with comments on bugs, glitches, underwhelming performance on all platforms, especially last-gen consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A new conference call with investors has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 development had a decreased number of external QA testers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference call was held with board members yesterday, and CD Projekt Red answered a lot of questions from investors about the state of Cyberpunk 2077 and the future of development. Whilst there’s certainly a lot to talk about from this conversation, one thing about Quality Assurance (QA) testing really stood out:

“We have internal QA department, we are working with external companies as well, maybe one thing which didn’t help us is COVID as internal testers are able to test the game working at home,” Adam Kicinski, CEO of CDPR, said in the call. “But external testers working for external companies were not able to test the game from home because they have test centres and if they are not there they are not able to work.”

QA testing generally involves a dedicated team who specialize in testing the game for quality assurance, and are tasked with finding and squashing bugs in the game whilst developers can focus on other key areas. However, by the sounds of it this internal team wasn’t very big, or at least not as big as it should have been.

Of course, Kicinski mentioned that, despite this, they “wouldn’t point at it as any major source of problems,” which is a big pill to swallow judging by the state of the game at launch.

Additionally, many players were upset that CD Projekt Red did not show any gameplay of the base last-gen consoles like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, or even given last-gen copies to reviewers. This was because the team was working on the last-gen console version up until the very last minute.

Finally, CDPR also stated that an update will be coming in 6 days. No specifics of what the update will bring were mentioned, but will hopefully bring more bug and performance fixes like the previous hotfix.

However, whilst there will be more regular updates coming in January and February, CDPR said that they will be letting the development team rest at least until February.

What do you think? How have you found Cyberpunk 2077 performance on your platform so far? Do you think this would have been down to a decrease in QA testing? Or do you think there were other factors that affected it much more significantly? Let us know!

