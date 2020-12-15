The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been riddled with bugs, on top of the already extremely demanding performance. Whilst CD Projekt Red continue to work on updates up until February, a problem has been found online that has to do with AMD CPUs. So if you’re using a Ryzen processor, here’s how you can boost your FPS.

Essentially, the bug means that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be using up all of the logical cores on AMD CPUs, and instead will just use the physical ones. That means if you have a 6-core 12-thread processor like the brand new Ryzen 5 5600X, then CP2077 will only use 6 threads rather than the available 12. Intel chips are fine though and so don’t need this fix.

This could then be affecting your performance, and you stand to gain a slight boost in FPS if you apply this simple fix (if you’re using an AMD processor that is).

How to check if your AMD CPU is not utilized properly in Cyberpunk 2077

First of all we should check whether this issue is happening to you at all. The first thing you should do then is open up Task Manager, navigate to the “performance” tab, click on “CPU” and then right-click the big graph on the screen and select “change graph to > Logical Processors”. Here you will now see all the logical processors on your system.

Now launch Cyberpunk 2077, and if only half of your logical processors are actually being used (or used much more than the other half), then this is issue is likely affecting you and you should follow the following steps to fix it:

Cyberpunk 2077 AMD CPU fix

Luckily for us, the fix is rather simple and you can get back to gaming with a slight boost in performance. Don’t expect your frame rates to double with this solution, but judging by how demanding Cyberpunk 2077 is already then any amount of FPS gain is optimal.

First of all you’ll need a Hex Editor if you don’t already have one. You can download HxD here, which is free.

Next, you’ll need to run HxD and open the Cyberpunk2077.exe file which can be found in the following locations on PC:

GOG: C:\Program Files (x86)\GOG Galaxy\Games\Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64\

Steam: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64

Once you’ve opened the file, search for a specific string of Hex values the easiest way to do this is press Ctrl+F to initiate a search, and enter the following value:

75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08

You then need to change the “75” from the first two digits of the string to “EB” (the value will change to a red color to show that you have edited it). Afterwards, the new value should look like this:

EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08

Now save and exit out of HxD and voila! You should see all your logical processors are now being utilized properly whilst playing Cyberpunk 2077. Hopefully this should boost your FPS by a little and even possibly reduce some stuttering. Results will vary from player to player so let us know how you got on and how much it improved performance for you!

