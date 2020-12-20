Okay, we realize this should have been part of the slew of Cyberpunk 2077-themed Up For Debates we did last weekend, but we just thought of it this week and thought it would be really fun to chat about and couldn’t help ourselves. With CP2077 finally released last week, we thought it would be cool to ask you guys what cybernetic implants would you choose in real life, if you could?

Cyberpunk 2077 has a huge variety of cybernetics and implants that players can choose to elevate their abilities. From super strong legs that let you jump higher, to arms with literal swords hidden inside them, we want to hear from you what kind of cybernetic would you choose in real life?

To make this fair, everyone gets only 1 choice, because otherwise we could all just say “all of them” and that wouldn’t be fun. So what’s the one thing you really want? Is it eyeballs that let you record video at any moment? Fire resistant skin? A cell phone in your thumb? What’ll it be, choom?

In order for the poll below to make sense and not become overwhelmingly convoluted, we ask you to pick which body part your cybernetic of choice would belong to. So if it’s eyeballs or brain then that would go under head, or if it's stuff to do with your fingers or hands then that would be arms. If it’s something that includes your whole body like skin or... other places (wink)... then just choose “other”.

As a quick side note: Cyborgs already exist in our world right now as prosthetics begin to change the game for those who have lost limbs due to various reasons. And I just want to take the time here to say that they are the real superheroes of today, and in no way are we trying to devalue them or their disabilities. We just want to have some fun and discuss some various technologies that would be cool to see come true in the future.

So what do you think? Would you get a real life cybernetic implant? What kind of cybernetic implant would you choose in real life and why? Let’s debate!

