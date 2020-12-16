By now we all know that Cyberpunk 2077 is a pretty demanding game, even bringing the top end GPUs of today to their knees. Which means that we’re all trying to squeeze as much performance out of it as possible either with lower graphics settings, DLSS, or unofficial fixes.

A new unofficial fix has been circulating online that supposedly improves performance in Cyberpunk 2077. We decided to test it and found no performance gains at all, though many people online are reporting improvements with this method. Based on our findings this seems to vary on a case by case scenario, so it's worth attempting yourself as it's pretty quick and easy.

If you want to try the fix for yourself then the steps below will help you do it. It’s pretty simple, but also be warned that it can affect your PC and cause crashes if not done properly. So make sure that you make a backup of files before editing them just in case something goes wrong and you want to go back to where you started.

What is the issue exactly?

Essentially, it seems that Cyberpunk 2077 has a sort of botched config file, or so it may seem. Basically a lot of values relating to memory budgets have been left at a fixed amount, comparable to last-gen consoles. This means it may potentially impact your performance.

What that means basically is that Cyberpunk 2077 only reserves a certain amount of Video Memory (VRAM) and System Memory (RAM) whilst playing. Whilst the game isn’t necessarily limited to these values as they can still be exceeded, it just means that only a small amount at any given moment is reserved for playing.

This does mean that mileage may vary from user to user. Some users may experience a drastic improvement to performance, whilst others not so much. Some may notice a large boost in FPS, whilst others only notice less stuttering.

It may also be that due to the values being able to exceed the reserved amount already, that this fix will affect those who have background programs running at the same time more. Whereas those who close everything before launching the game may not see much improvements to performance.

So just be warned that this may not improve performance for you, but judging by how many people swear this helps improve FPS it’s worth the try for sure.

Cyberpunk 2077 memory pool configuration fix

Thankfully this process is rather simple, and really just takes some sleuthing around in your file directories to find the right one. We’ve provided the folder locations below for Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store users.

Okay so, the first step is to find the file in question. We need to edit the values of the "memory_pool_budgets.csv" file located in the Cyberpunk 2077 game files. You can find this it here:

Steam

X:\...\Steam\steamapps\common\Cyberpunk 2077\engine\config

GOG

Y:\...\GOG Galaxy\Games\Cyberpunk 2077\engine\config

Epic Games

Z:\...\Epic Games\Cyberpunk 2077\engine\config

Before we go ahead and edit the file, make sure you make a backup of the original file before editing it just in case.

So now that you’ve made a backup we can get on with editing. Open the file and you should see this:

There are 3 columns: PC, Durango, and Orbis. Don’t worry about Durango or Orbis, as we’ll be focusing entirely on the PC column.

Essentially, we want to change the PoolCPU and PoolGPU numbers to some specific values based on your hardware.

PoolGPU

This one’s pretty easy, and only asks for your graphics card’s specific amount of VRAM. So enter here the exact amount of VRAM that your GPU uses. Some examples can be found below:

There are variations of some models however, like the GTX 1060 or RX 580, so it’s always best to check exactly how much VRAM you have just in case. The easiest way to do this is to search for your exact GPU online and find the specifications of it. Or, alternatively, download a free tool online like GPU-Z which will give you all the info you need.

PoolCPU

This one is a bit more complicated, but not by much. If you already know exactly how much RAM you have in your PC then this should be easy. If not, then we’ll get to how you can find that out in a sec.

The value you need to enter here is exactly half of your RAM, with at least 4GB leftover for Windows to run. Here’s some examples:

64GB RAM = 32GB

32GB RAM = 16GB

16GB RAM = 8GB

8GB RAM = 4GB

It is imperative that you only use half of your RAM and make sure that at least 4GB is left for Windows. If you input the incorrect value then this could affect your PC and make either Cyberpunk or Windows crash (this is why you make a backup just in case).

For reference, here’s what our own Memory Pool Budgets file looks like now (we currently have a GTX 1060 installed which has 6GB of VRAM, as well as 16GB of system RAM):

Once that’s done you can save the file, exit out, and launch Cyberpunk 2077 to experience your new performance benefits.

Let us know if you noticed any performance improvements! And if so by how much, that way we can all judge whether this fix actually genuinely helps improve performance. It would also be handy to know what PC setup you have and whether you usually run programs in the background whilst playing.

Does the Cyberpunk 2077 Memory Pool Budgets fix actually improve performance?

Okay, so many people online swear that this fix improves performance, even up to a 50% boost in FPS. But people online also say that deleting your System32 file will improve overall performance (it doesn’t, please don’t do that).

So does the Cyberpunk 2077 Memory Pool fix actually improve performance? We tested it on two different setups below to see whether or not this actually boosted FPS.

First of all, we used the official Game Debate benchmarking rig which included an Intel Core i7-5820K CPU as well as 16GB of RAM. We then used the GTX 1060 as a baseline GPU to see how much performance improved with this card. Graphics settings were set to Medium preset at 1080p resolution.

We also made sure to close all unnecessary programs in the background before launching the game.

Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Before 39.1 34 45.8 31.3 20 After 39.2 34 46.8 31.2 22.9

As you can see, with this setup we noticed absolutely no/very minimal improvement to performance in Cyberpunk 2077 after applying this fix.

So in order to try and see where it might benefit even more, I did the same fix on my own personal PC which has an RTX 2060 installed (6GB VRAM), 8GB of RAM, and a measly Core Intel Core i7-3770K (yes, I know I need to upgrade don't @ me).

I also chose to keep Google Chrome and other applications open where my total memory usage was very high, just to see if this fix really does affect those who keep lots of programs open more than those who close everything before launching the game.

As a side note: this test was done at a different location in-game, with different graphics settings compared to the 1060. So if the FPS seems much lower/higher than you expected from this card, this is why. So without further ado, here were the results:

Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Before 44.4 13.7 70.4 3.5 3.4 After 45.5 4.7 67.9 1.2 1.2

Again, you can see here that performance didn’t really improve much. Whilst the average FPS increased slightly, the Minimum and Maximum frame rates along with the 1% Low and 0.1% Low frame rates all decreased.

This is most likely caused by variables to do with the memory usage on my PC at the time which was almost maxed out even before launching CP2077. I also know that performance on my system is heavily CPU-bound, so this could have limited my performance anyway, despite the Memory Pool fix.

However, our own GD staff member D3ATHKeeper says that they experienced a lot better performance after the fix. Though their specs were slightly different. First of all they were running on an HDD with a GTX 1070 (8GB VRAM) as well as 16GB of RAM at 3200MHz.

But, there is a big caveat here, as they used Yamashi's Cyberpunk Performance Overhaul fix on Github, which includes both the Memory Pool fix as well as the AMD CPU fix. So there's potentially more stuff going on here than meets the eye.

If you have a fancy to browse the official Reddit post, you can see many individuals have reported massive gains in FPS, with image proof. So again, it's very possible this performance fix will vary on a case-by-case basis, either depending on your hardware or what you're doing.

Some important notes

These are just some extra notes to make sure that you are getting the absolute best out of this fix and others, and generally making sure that your game will be running at it’s best.

The first pointers are the obvious ones: make sure your game is up to date, as well as your graphics card drivers. Next, make sure that you run Cyberpunk 2077 as an Admin, as this has reportedly helped in some cases.

It’s also mentioned in the original Reddit post that this fix mostly helps older-gen processors, especially Intel 4th Gen i7/i5. Newer processors apparently seem to be fine, especially Ryzen CPUs (though they have their own issue to worry about). But it’s certainly worth trying if it possibly boosts performance, and seeing as how easy it is to do it’s worth the shot.

Conclusion

So overall it looks like this Memory Pool Budgets fix does not improve performance significantly, however there's enough people online who swear by it that makes it worth trying out yourself - especially considering how quick and easy it is to do.

It's possible that this will only affect those who run lots of programs in the background and need the reserved memory in order to run Cyberpunk 2077 with better FPS. It's also possible that you won't see any FPS gains in terms of your average frame rate, but may see more stable frames with less stuttering etc.

If you're interested, here's a quick link to some sources including the original Reddit post (where you can see lots of testimonials from various users) as well as the GitHub file for a quick and easy fix to multiple different issues:

Reddit

GitHub

So that’s it for the fix, let us know if you tried it out and whether it worked for you! How much performance did you gain, if any? Did you have any programs/apps running in the background whilst playing? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on