EA Play was supposed to officially join the Xbox Game Pass for PC yesterday, December 15th, but it looks like Microsoft and EA have run into some issue at the last minute, and instead have decided to delay the integration until sometime in early 2021.

“When we originally set out to write this blog post, which would announce the availability of EA Play on PC with Xbox Game Pass, it looked a little bit different,” the official blog post says “Unfortunately, what had been a celebratory post is now one asking for a little more patience: We made the decision to delay until 2021 the release of EA Play on PC as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate memberships.”

Obviously that was a very last minute decision, delaying the integration literally on the day it was supposed to launch. No proper details were given as to why it was delayed, but Xbox said that in order to deliver on what they promised, they “need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience.”

EA Play is the subscription service for Electronic Arts that lets you play a huge library of their games - like Battlefield V or Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order - for a monthly subscription. The integration would see the benefits of EA Play added to Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

As for when we will now see the official integration happen, Xbox said that they will “have more to share early next year” and to “stay tuned for more information.” Hopefully it won’t be much longer to wait, but “early next year” does leave a little room for hope.

What do you think? Were you excited for EA Play to join Xbox Game Pass? What games were you going to play first? How do you feel about the delay? Let us know!