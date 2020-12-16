It’s an annoying time to be a PC gamer, as this year has arguably seen more demand for new graphics cards in a long while. Both the RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series are completely out of stock wherever you look, and to make matters worse it looks like previous-gen GPUs are ending production soon, more specifically the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super cards.

According to some rumors online, the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super graphics cards will be ending production soon. On top of that, prices for these GPUs are rising as gamers are desperate to get new GPUs.

The RTX 2060 Super variant is reportedly in worse condition, as all available GPUs were sold to partners and no more are being produced. The RTX 2060 on the other hand is slightly better in terms of stock, but will most likely eventually end up in the same position as Nvidia has reportedly stopped production on both cards.

Of course, buying a previous-gen GPU is not the ideal situation at the moment, since a lot of new generation of cards provide better performance than their previous-gen counterparts. The recently released RTX 3060 Ti for instance is the same MSRP of the RTX 2060 Super ($399) and completely trumps it in terms of performance, yet you’ll find it difficult to find any in stock at the moment or even at that price.

All this leads to a lot of issues with upgrading: do you wait and buy a next-gen GPU when they’re back in stock? Or go with a previous-gen card now and get buyer’s remorse in a few months when stock will apparently get better.

It’s a tricky situation for sure, and undoubtedly frustrating for many players. And by the sounds of it the GTX 16 series is on the chopping block next. Either way, it’s a difficult time to upgrade for sure, especially if you want to upgrade for some seriously demanding games like the recently released Cyberpunk 2077.

What do you think? Are you planning to upgrade soon? What were you looking to upgrade to? And should gamers wait for potential stock, or bite the bullet and upgrade with older hardware now? Let us know your thoughts!

