Despite all the controversy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, it’s safe to say that the PC version is hands down one of the best looking games of all time. Sure, we’ve had some graphics comparison videos already between gameplay trailers, but now that it's finally out someone has only gone and compared the original E3 2018 demo with the retail release.

I’m sure that many of us were blown away by the Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 video, which was a 40ish minute gameplay demo of the game. It’s been over 2 years since then and not much could have changed right? Right? Well, I think you’re in for quite the shocker when you realize just how much it actually has changed…

Thanks to the ever-brilliant Cycu1 for always making these great comparison videos. Watching the short video above you can see some major changes, most notably how much the lighting system has actually improved since 2 years ago. Granted, this is with ray tracing enabled, but still it’s quite impressive, no?

Additionally, many more details have been added to the retail version, from extra junk on the sides of the street, to details in the railings and road markings. City buildings have also been overhauled, with more buildings and detail added to them.

Of course, there is the obvious drop in the size of crowds, but considering how much of a performance hit that is on today’s systems, it’s no wonder they toned down the amount of NPCs walking around.

I think the only thing that actually looks comparatively worse in the retail version compared to the demo is the meeting with Meredith Stout, which for some strange reason looks much better in the 2018 demo. I’m not sure if it’s the lighting or hair, but something strange happened there.

What do you think? How do you feel about Cyberpunk 2077’s graphics? Did you watch the E3 2018 demo back in the day? What other improvements did you notice? Let us know!

