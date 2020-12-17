The GOG Winter Sale is here, bringing tons of discounts on loads of games new and old, and whilst the Winter Sale itself will last until January 4th 2021, GOG is giving away free copies of the popular game Prison Architect just for signing up to their newsletter, and you have until Saturday to claim.

Prison Architect is a goofy little game about building and running a prison. It was a big hit online back when it came out and is still updated with new content and DLC to this day. It’s quite a lot of fun, especially for free, and all the DLCs are on a small discount too.

If you want to claim your free copy of Prison Architect, just go here and go through the necessary steps, and then voila! It’s in your library, free of charge, forever. You have until exactly 6am PT / 9am ET (or 2pm UTC) on Saturday to claim your free gift.

And whilst you're at it, the GOG Winter Sale is offering up some great discounts on other games too. If you feel like taking a nostalgia trip, there’s loads of classic LucasArts games on sale for dirt cheap. Plus, there’s even some newer games up for great deals, like the entire Deus Ex game franchise up to 85% off, which is my personal recommendation (especially if you're in the Cyberpunk mood).

What do you think? Will you be claiming your free copy of Prison Architect? Have you browsed the GOG Winter Sale? Any good deals you’ve found already? Let us know!