CES will be going all-digital in 2021 due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be missing out on any of the important keynotes. Yesterday, Nvidia revealed that they will be hosting a GeForce RTX Special Broadcast Event on January 12th 2021, a day after CES 2021 officially starts.

The event, which will be hosted by Jeff Fisher, the Senior Vice President of Nvidia’s PC business, is set to “unveil the latest innovations in gaming and graphics.” Obviously we’re expecting some sort of reveal for another RTX 30 series graphics card, like the rumored RTX 3060.

But more rumors are also pointing towards an official unveiling of the RTX 30 series mobile GPUs, which will reportedly include the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 models.

AMD is also set to host a virtual CES 2021 keynote, which is where they could announce the Radeon RX 6700 series, to which Nvidia’s RTX 3060 should rival.

Either way, despite the change in structure due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, it looks like we won’t be getting anything short of the usual surprises at CES. Hopefully Nvidia will also touch on their RTX 3080 Ti GPU that has also been rumored, but reports suggest that the card has been delayed until February 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for CES 2021? Are you looking forward to the GeForce RTX Special Broadcast Event? What do you think will be revealed? Let us know!

