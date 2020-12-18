Recently the Khronos Group released a GPU-agnostic ray tracing extension for the Vulkan API, and that means the new AMD Radeon RX 6000 series can run Quake 2 RTX with ray tracing enabled, and gives us a new way to compare and test ray tracing performance between Nvidia and AMD ray tracing-capable cards. This is because AMD is finally no longer constricted by the DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR) API by Microsoft.

Unfortunately, initial results aren’t looking too good, and the RTX 30 series seems to trounce the RX 6000 series in ray tracing performance. On average, the RX 6000 series actually performs nearly 50% slower than Nvidia’s own offerings.

Below are two different benchmarking tests in Quake 2 RTX. The first of which compares 5 graphics cards including the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 2080 Ti, RX 6800 XT and the RX 6800 at 1440p resolution. Then the second graph specifically tests the RTX 3080 against the RX 6800 XT across 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions.

It’s important to note here that whilst Nvidia offers up an AI upscaling technique known as DLSS for games like Quake 2 RTX, AMD has yet to release their own version called FidelityFX Super Resolution. Because of this, all tests are done without any form of AI upscaling used, which gives a fair comparison between the Nvidia and AMD cards.

Quake 2 RTX Nvidia vs AMD ray tracing benchmarks

In this first graph we can see that the RTX 3070 achieves 46.9fps average in Quake 2 RTX, whilst the RTX 2080 Ti achieves 40.4fps. However, the RX 6800 only achieves a measly 29.3fps, which is just under the 30fps comfort threshold for a first person shooter game, making it almost unplayable.

The RX 6800 is supposed to be a direct competitor to the RTX 2080 Ti, and subsequently the RTX 3070 as well (which offers close to 2080 Ti performance). However that is just for traditional rasterization techniques, not including ray tracing.

The next test sees the RX 6800 XT up against the RTX 3080 across 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions in Quake 2 RTX. Generally, it seems like the ratio of performance difference seems to stay the same across all resolutions, with the RX 6800 XT achieving nearly half the performance of the RTX 3080.

Whilst 1080p ray tracing performance on the RX 6800 XT is not that bad when looking at the number alone (69.7fps, which is above the comfortable 60fps mark for first person shooters) it pales in comparison to what the 3080 can also achieve at the same settings.

At 4K, the RTX 3080 can be just about playable with 35.8fps, but the RX 6800 XT is completely unplayable at this frame rate, achieving only 19.7fps.

Conclusion

However, whilst this does give us a decent indication as to how AMD’s first-gen ray tracing tech fares against Nvidia’s second-gen, these results should come with a massive grain of salt: as despite the Vulkan ray tracing extension now going GPU-agnostic, Quake 2 RTX was developed along with Nvidia from the get go.

This means that whilst Quake 2 RTX is certainly not the best title to be benchmarking the two brands against, it’s likely that this will be one of the worst case scenarios, and will likely get better from here for AMD. When more games open their doors to both Nvidia and AMD’s graphics cards in terms of ray tracing support, we should (hopefully) see some better numbers from the Red Team.

Looking at these results though, it’s easy to see why the RX 6000 series GPUs do not support ray tracing at launch on Cyberpunk 2077 which, whilst using the DXR API, is already pretty costly to performance even on the top-end RTX 30 series GPUs like the RTX 3090.

At the end of the day, real performance will mostly come down to which API developers choose to implement, and how much help they get from companies to assist them in their implementation. Right now Nvidia certainly has the leg up, but AMD is catching up quite fast if this year is anything to show for it. Still though, we’ll have to see what performance is like in other games before making a fair comparison.

What do you think? Will AMD’s ray tracing performance improve in the Vulkan ray tracing API? How do you feel about AMD’s new graphics cards at the moment? Let us know!