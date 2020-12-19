It’s the race for the racing genre, as Take-Two Interactive and Electronic Arts battle it out for the supreme ownership of one of the most successful racing game developers out there. Who will be crowned champion and ultimate owner of the Dirt, F1, and Project Cars franchises and more?

Well it looks like Take-Two aren’t all that interested in the race, as they have yet to comment on whether they will provide a counterbid to EA’s $1.2 billion. But even if Take Two is backing off, we thought it would be interesting to get your thoughts on who would you prefer to win the Codemasters bidding war?

Both companies exhibit a rather totalitarian control over multiplayer; shoving the service down our throats in games that don’t really need it, or making cool new games that have a single player but the multiplayer is really the main focus. I’m sure just by reading this paragraph a couple examples from both sides would have sprung to mind.

Take-Two is, of course, most infamous for their ownership of Rockstar Games and one of the most popular multiplayer games of all time, GTA Online. Okay, maybe lucrative is a better word than popular in this context. I mean no doubt GTA Online is very popular, but with the likes of League of Legends or Call of Duty it doesn’t quite reach the mark, but certainly makes a boat load of money as well.

And then, well, EA. What game have they recently released that hasn’t got a multiplayer element to it?... Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order?... Anything else? I genuinely can’t think of anything right now.

Anyway, I’m not trying to rip apart Take-Two and EA here, lord knows they sometimes deserve it, just pointing out that these are two companies who are very much into their multiplayer microtransaction-heavy titles. How will this affect the future franchises of Dirt, F1, and Project CARS etc? I’m not sure, as those games usually focus a lot on single player with multiplayer added on top of it.

There is always the lost and forgotten IP of Overlord, which Codemasters still has the rights to. So maybe this is wishful thinking, but I’d like to hope that either EA or Take Two Interactive would reignite the series with a new entry. Or maybe that’s just me. Bring back Overlord!

What do you think? Who would you prefer to win the Codemasters bidding war? How do you think it will affect their franchises? And should we finally get an Overlord 3? (That's a trick question because the answer is always yes) Let us know your thoughts!

