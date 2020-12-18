Cyberpunk 2077 released last week and was a massive success… at least in terms of sales that is. For console players it was a different story, as the base console versions were apparently virtually unplayable due to terrible performance. Now Sony is taking drastic action, and has removed the game entirely from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds for all players.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) wrote a statement regarding the Cyberpunk 2077 refunds and store removal: “SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

CD Projekt Red themselves also gave a statement on Twitter in their usual terrifying yellow scheme - which I’m pretty sure now gives me PTSD - replying to the situation. The most important thing that they mentioned is that this will not be taking away copies from players who already bought them, and you can still buy the game on PlayStation through physical retailers at least.

The news comes shortly after CD Projekt Red personally apologized to console players for shipping the game before it was ready on last-gen base consoles. Performance still isn’t great even on PC, but the extent of bugs, graphical issues, and low frame rates are much worse on the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

“First of all, we would like to start by apologising to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

The situation certainly doesn’t look pretty, and according to CD Projekt Red themselves they had a “decreased” amount of QA testers before launch due to COVID-19, though they “wouldn’t point at it as any major source of problems.” Though updates should be coming soon, with two major patches coming in January and February next year.

What do you think? Is this the right move given the situation? Do you think Microsoft will follow soon on Xbox? Have you seen gameplay on the base PS4 and XBOne? Let us know!