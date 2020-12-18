Hideo Kojima is a big fan of CD Projekt Red, and CDPR is a big fan of Kojima. So much so that Kojima is an NPC somewhere in Night City, and now thanks to the studio’s 5th anniversary, Death Stranding has gotten a free update that introduces a bunch of Cyberpunk 2077-themed content.

The update, which is currently exclusive to PC, adds several new Cyberpunk 2077-themed items to Death Stranding including a reverse trike vehicle with improved jumping power, a new “Silver Hand” item that gives you super punching strength, new holograms as well as fashion items.

In addition to this, there will also be six new missions added to the game that features “characters and lore from Cyberpunk 2077” as well as a brand new hacking function that can disable enemy sensor poles and can even short-circuit enemy odradeks vehicles to incapacitate them.

Lastly, according to Steamdb, it looks like Denuvo has been removed from the Steam version of Death Stranding as the new update reduced the official ds.exe file by 357.73MB. Whilst not officially confirmed, a common practice (or at least used to be) for PC games with Denuvo at launch was to remove it later down the line after major sales numbers have dropped. So it looks to be the case here for sure.

Obviously Kojima likes to have fun with his games, and clearly loves to collaborate with other game developers that he likes considering that Death Stranding’s PC launch came with a variety of Half-Life-themed content as well. Hopefully this means we’re closer to getting an official GOG release soon.

What do you think? Are you excited to use the Cyberpunk 2077-themed content in Death Stranding? Have you already tried it out? What do you think of it? And would you want a GOG release of Death Stranding? Let us know!