Say what you will about the Epic Games Store, but their unrelenting push for more and more players to transition to their own store has made for some incredibly amazing deals for us. At first it was just 1 or 2 free games a week, now they are giving a game away every day starting with Cities: Skylines today! Plus you can grab an unlimited amount of $10 coupons in their Winter Sale.

Unfortunately, you have to grab your free game within 24 hours every day, so we understand that many of you will be reading this after the deal has ended. But worry not, as each day will see a new game available for free (that you can keep forever) so make sure to constantly check the store every day.

Whilst the Epic Games Store Winter Sale will be running from now until January 7th 2021, the free games giveaways will only last until January 1st 2021. That means 15 days of free games every day so that’s… Hang on… Carry the 1… That’s 15 free games in total!

In addition to the free game giveaway though, the EGS Winter Sale is offering up an unlimited amount of $10 coupons. You can get your first one by logging in and manually claiming it, or simply just by claiming your first free game from the store. The coupon itself will be applied automatically to any purchase above $14.99 or more.

After that, you can get another $10 coupon for every purchase made using the coupon... so unlimited coupons!

It’s a great deal for gamers this year especially considering how tough it has been financially for most people. The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2020 is offering up some great deals on top of the free games, so if you’re looking to make your next spending spree somewhere, try having a look there first.

What do you think? Have you spotted any great deals in the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale? Will you be claiming your free copy of Cities Skylines? Let us know!