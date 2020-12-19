Whilst Cyberpunk 2077’s official launch was a major success for CD Projekt Red in terms of sales, the stock price of CDPR has fallen dramatically since the start of the month and has reportedly now cost the studio’s founders a massive $1 billion, though stock prices are appearing to rise again.

There’s no doubt that the recent launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was met with mixed success. Whilst PC players certainly got a buggy game, console players got the worse end of the stick with many reports of terrible performance and graphical issues, so much so that Sony has now delisted the game from their official PlayStation Store.

This has undoubtedly cost the studio some of that money that they made back on the first day of launch, and is certainly reflected in the stock prices of CD Projekt Red, which has already been dropping since December 4th even before CP2077’s release.

According to a new report, CD Projekt Red’s stock prices dropped by 30% from a high of 443 PLN per share on Dec 4th, to 310.6 PLN per share on Thursday.

Of course, it’s normal for stock prices to drop just before a game’s launch as many try to sell their shares high, so as it drops many people try to sell at the best time possible. Usually though, prices tend to go back up after launch, but due to the widespread reports of bugs and performance issues on consoles, it only continued to go down.

At the time of writing, stock prices seem to be rising steadily, but still at a low 259.50 PLN per share. It will take a lot for CDPR to restore their shares back to where it was back in August, which was a record high of 460.8 PLN per share.

Is this a sign of a bad game? Or is this just negative press associated with a badly timed launch? What do you think? Will CDPR be able to regain their worth? How much will the rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077 affect their reputation? Let us know your thoughts!

