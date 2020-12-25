First of all… MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you! It’s December 25th which means a lot of us will be celebrating Christmas Day/the holidays today. Either way, we haven’t got a lot of stuff lined up for you today as the GD staff will be spending time with our loved ones. But that won’t stop us from talking about our favorite pastime: PC gaming!

We asked this exact same question last year on Christmas Day, but I thought it would be fun to revisit considering what this year has been like for PC gamers and new PC gaming hardware. So today we ask: Have you ever built a PC for a specific game? And if so, what game was it?

Sure, the new hardware has been hard to find for a lot of people this year, but that doesn’t stop us from trying to upgrade. But due to these issues this year we thought we’d branch out a little bit and ask not just whether you built a whole new PC for a specific game, but also include whether you took on a major upgrade as well.

Just remember that this is for a specific game that we’re talking about here. I’m sure lots of us have upgraded our hardware this year just because of good deals or enticing performance results from brand new hardware, but we want to know if any of these were for a specific game in mind.

Maybe Cyberpunk 2077 caught your eye and you wanted to upgrade to a brand new RTX graphics. Or maybe your whole system needed a fresh clean start in order to run it and so you scrounged up the money to buy yourself an entirely brand new PC just in time for the launch. Maybe you’re still in the process of upgrading/building right now as you await for new parts to come in stock?

Or maybe, because of the state of stock issues with the new RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series, you just want to wait until things die down a bit and stock gets better until you even think about making a brand new rig. Whatever it is, we’d love to hear it!

So, did you build a brand new PC/upgrade your hardware this year for a specific game? What game was it? And if not, are there any games coming up that you want to upgrade for? Let’s debate!

