As PC gamers we all tend to have different rigs and different setups. Some of us have a modest, 1080p, single monitor setup, whilst others can have a 4K triple-monitor immersive beast. It’s what attracts so many people to the platform. And in the midst of classic questions like gamepad or keyboard, we thought we’d switch things up a bit: do you use headphones or speakers when gaming?

Headphones are generally marketed towards gamers more due to their prominent use in competitive games that give you an edge over your opponents. With headphones you can literally hear the faintest change in noise in all directions, allowing you to hear when enemies are attempting to sneak up on you.

Headphones also generally have microphones, which is essential for communicating with teammates in tense and high-adrenaline situations. Games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six: Siege, or even Call of Duty Warzone all benefit from the use of headphones.

But sometimes you don’t need that. Sometimes you just want to kick back and enjoy your time whilst playing something like Assassins Creed: Valhalla or Cyberpunk 2077. Do you really need headphones for that? Sure, they’ll increase immersion, but are they worth the hassle?

That’s what we wanted to ask you: do you use headphones whilst gaming? Or speakers? Do you flip flop between the two? If so, when? And what kind of headphones/speakers do you use and would you recommend them to other people? Let’s debate!

