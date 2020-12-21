For the December Holidays, Epic Games Store is giving away a free game every day for 15 days. That’s a total of 15 games if my math checks out… But you only have 24 hours to claim each one, and Epic Games doesn’t want to spoil which game you’ll be getting for free until the day of of the giveaway. Well, now the full list of free games has supposedly been leaked online, and it looks to be pretty accurate.
Although there is a chance that the list is fake, so far it has actually been pretty accurate. For instance, this specific list was leaked on Friday, December 18th, a day after the free game giveaways started. Since then, the list has been accurate about Oddworld New n Tasty, The Long Dark, and Defense Grid 1.
The full list of Epic Games Store free games is as follows:
- Cities: Skylines - December 17th
- Oddworld: New n Tasty - December 18th
- The Long Dark - December 19th
- Defense Grid: The Awakening - December 20th
- Alien: Isolation - December 21st
- Metro 2033 - December 22nd
- Tropico 5 - December 23rd
- INSIDE - December 24th
- Darkest Dungeon - December 25th
- My Time in Portia - December 26th
- Night in the Woods - December 27th
- Stranded Deep - December 28th
- Solitairica - December 29th
- Torchlight 2 - December 30th
- Jurassic World Evolution - December 31st
So, presumably, tonight Epic Games will be giving away Alien: Isolation for free, followed by Metro 2033 (either the original or Redux version, though probably the latter) as well as many more big hitters afterwards. So if you were thinking of buying any of these games for the Holidays, maybe hold out a bit longer.
What do you think? Have you been claiming your free games every day? Is there any on this list that you’re excited for? Which one(s)? Let us know!