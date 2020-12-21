For the December Holidays, Epic Games Store is giving away a free game every day for 15 days. That’s a total of 15 games if my math checks out… But you only have 24 hours to claim each one, and Epic Games doesn’t want to spoil which game you’ll be getting for free until the day of of the giveaway. Well, now the full list of free games has supposedly been leaked online, and it looks to be pretty accurate.

Although there is a chance that the list is fake, so far it has actually been pretty accurate. For instance, this specific list was leaked on Friday, December 18th, a day after the free game giveaways started. Since then, the list has been accurate about Oddworld New n Tasty, The Long Dark, and Defense Grid 1.

The full list of Epic Games Store free games is as follows:

So, presumably, tonight Epic Games will be giving away Alien: Isolation for free, followed by Metro 2033 (either the original or Redux version, though probably the latter) as well as many more big hitters afterwards. So if you were thinking of buying any of these games for the Holidays, maybe hold out a bit longer.

What do you think? Have you been claiming your free games every day? Is there any on this list that you’re excited for? Which one(s)? Let us know!