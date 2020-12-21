If you thought things couldn’t get any worse for CD Projekt Red, it looks like the studio may be facing multiple class action lawsuits over Cyberpunk 2077 due to “misrepresentation in order to obtain financial benefits”, which would see investors suing the company after share prices dropped significantly following the official launch.

The lawsuits also mention the recent decision by Sony to delist the game from their digital PlayStation store after performance on last-gen consoles was less than ideal.

Mikołaj Orzechowski, an attorney in Warsaw, Poland, and an apparent investor of CDPR, wrote a statement recently for a “Class action / notification of a possible crime” against CD Projekt Red.

The statement (as translated by Google) reads: “we are currently analyzing, together with the law firm's team, the grounds for bringing a class action together with the notification of the possibility of committing a crime under Art. 286 of the Penal Code. - misrepresentation in order to obtain financial benefits.”

Essentially what that means is that CD Projekt Red is accused of selling a product that they intentionally misrepresented before launch in order to make more money. It’s a tale as old as time itself, and could see many investors suing CDPR over a loss in investment.

But that’s not the only lawsuit attached to the situation, as a New York law firm is also “investigating a potential securities class action lawsuit against CD Projekt SA”, specifically calling for investors who have incurred losses to step forward and contact them.

What do you think? Are the lawsuits justified? How will this affect CD Projekt Red in the long run? Let us know!